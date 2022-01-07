Market Analysts see BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

BIOLASE Inc. [NASDAQ: BIOL] closed the trading session at $0.40 on 01/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.39, while the highest price level was $0.43. The company report on January 6, 2022 that BIOLASE and EdgeEndo Announce FDA 510(k) Clearance of New EdgePRO Laser-Assisted Microfluidic Irrigation Device for Endodontists.

The EdgePRO system offers a more effective, innovative cleaning and disinfection technology for the endodontic community.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, and EdgeEndo, a global leader in commercializing endodontic products, announced today the FDA 510(k) clearance of the EdgePRO system for endodontists seeking a more effective cleaning and disinfection alternative within root canal procedures. The new laser-assisted microfluidic irrigation device offers an advanced solution to current cleaning and disinfection techniques, without disrupting procedure workflow or adding substantial cost on a per-procedure basis.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.10 percent and weekly performance of 0.52 percent. The stock has been moved at -38.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -34.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, BIOL reached to a volume of 2850671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIOL shares is $2.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIOL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for BIOLASE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Singular Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2017, representing the official price target for BIOLASE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2.50, while WallachBeth kept a Hold rating on BIOL stock. On November 12, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for BIOL shares from 3.50 to 2.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BIOLASE Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

BIOL stock trade performance evaluation

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.52. With this latest performance, BIOL shares dropped by -2.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.79 for BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4626, while it was recorded at 0.4119 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6344 for the last 200 days.

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.37 and a Gross Margin at +27.10. BIOLASE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.88.

Return on Total Capital for BIOL is now -79.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -234.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.14. Additionally, BIOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 181.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] managed to generate an average of -$124,659 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.BIOLASE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOLASE Inc. go to 20.00%.

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9 million, or 19.40% of BIOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIOL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,971,925, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 3,134,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 million in BIOL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.21 million in BIOL stock with ownership of nearly 0.085% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BIOLASE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in BIOLASE Inc. [NASDAQ:BIOL] by around 5,229,630 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 378,764 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 16,931,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,539,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIOL stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,034,194 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 61,703 shares during the same period.