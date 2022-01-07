Market Analysts see American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] falling to $271. Time to buy?

American Tower Corporation (REIT) [NYSE: AMT] price plunged by -6.44 percent to reach at -$18.2. The company report on January 3, 2022 that American Tower Corporation to Present at Citi’s AppsEconomy Conference.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Tom Bartlett, its President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present virtually at Citi’s AppsEconomy Conference on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The live audio webcast link will be available on the Company’s website.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

A sum of 4470438 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.65M shares. American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares reached a high of $279.44 and dropped to a low of $262.227 until finishing in the latest session at $264.57.

The one-year AMT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.08. The average equity rating for AMT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMT shares is $304.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for American Tower Corporation (REIT) stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Tower Corporation (REIT) is set at 7.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMT in the course of the last twelve months was 66.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

AMT Stock Performance Analysis:

American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.42. With this latest performance, AMT shares dropped by -1.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.01 for American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 274.66, while it was recorded at 283.47 for the last single week of trading, and 270.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Tower Corporation [REIT] Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.71 and a Gross Margin at +48.93. American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.02.

Return on Total Capital for AMT is now 7.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 896.83. Additionally, AMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 864.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] managed to generate an average of $300,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

AMT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Tower Corporation (REIT) go to 16.58%.

American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $115,551 million, or 92.50% of AMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,836,295, which is approximately 1.585% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,334,510 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.71 billion in AMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.3 billion in AMT stock with ownership of nearly 3.555% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Tower Corporation (REIT) stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 867 institutional holders increased their position in American Tower Corporation (REIT) [NYSE:AMT] by around 12,635,784 shares. Additionally, 612 investors decreased positions by around 12,611,371 shares, while 270 investors held positions by with 383,391,694 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 408,638,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMT stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,364,877 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 925,182 shares during the same period.