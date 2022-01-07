Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] Is Currently 2.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Marin Software Incorporated [NASDAQ: MRIN] gained 2.07% or 0.07 points to close at $3.45 with a heavy trading volume of 3787539 shares. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Marin Software Announces Amazon DSP Integration to Expand Amazon Advertising Solutions.

Brands can now access Amazon DSP alongside sponsored ads, through the MarinOne cross-channel ad management platform.

Marin Software, a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, today announced an integration with Amazon Ads’ demand-side platform (DSP). The integration will allow brands to easily manage, measure, and optimize their Amazon Advertising campaigns – from Sponsored Products, Sponsored Brands, and Sponsored Display to display, video, and audio ads – all within the MarinOne platform.

It opened the trading session at $3.45, the shares rose to $3.5893 and dropped to $3.2819, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MRIN points out that the company has recorded -80.13% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -157.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, MRIN reached to a volume of 3787539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Stifel have made an estimate for Marin Software Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2016, representing the official price target for Marin Software Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $10, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MRIN stock. On August 06, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for MRIN shares from 14 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marin Software Incorporated is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05.

Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.54. With this latest performance, MRIN shares dropped by -31.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.48 for Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.17, while it was recorded at 3.63 for the last single week of trading, and 5.33 for the last 200 days.

Marin Software Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marin Software Incorporated go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $7 million, or 19.30% of MRIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRIN stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 447,414, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 432,844 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 million in MRIN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.55 million in MRIN stock with ownership of nearly 18.886% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marin Software Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Marin Software Incorporated [NASDAQ:MRIN] by around 1,574,149 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 503,803 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 144,379 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,933,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRIN stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,340,024 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 449,080 shares during the same period.