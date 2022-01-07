Lennar Corporation [LEN] stock Upgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $140

Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.47% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.23%. The company report on December 15, 2021 that Lennar Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results.

2021 Fourth Quarter Highlights – comparisons to the prior year quarter.

Over the last 12 months, LEN stock rose by 42.78%. The one-year Lennar Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.48. The average equity rating for LEN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $32.45 billion, with 307.30 million shares outstanding and 281.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, LEN stock reached a trading volume of 3065885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lennar Corporation [LEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $132.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Lennar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Lennar Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $112, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on LEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corporation is set at 3.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEN in the course of the last twelve months was 16.05.

LEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Lennar Corporation [LEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.23. With this latest performance, LEN shares dropped by -5.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.81 for Lennar Corporation [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.18, while it was recorded at 111.88 for the last single week of trading, and 102.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lennar Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lennar Corporation [LEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.94 and a Gross Margin at +27.03. Lennar Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.03.

LEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corporation go to 10.70%.

Lennar Corporation [LEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,703 million, or 94.60% of LEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,944,567, which is approximately 0.035% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,320,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.47 billion in LEN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.12 billion in LEN stock with ownership of nearly -9.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lennar Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 333 institutional holders increased their position in Lennar Corporation [NYSE:LEN] by around 11,709,137 shares. Additionally, 363 investors decreased positions by around 15,100,326 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 223,199,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,008,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEN stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,760,256 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 1,397,681 shares during the same period.