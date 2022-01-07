Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] Revenue clocked in at $3.78 billion, up 7.01% YTD: What’s Next?

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [NYSE: LW] gained 7.45% or 4.7 points to close at $67.82 with a heavy trading volume of 5542456 shares. The company report on January 6, 2022 that LGI Homes, Inc. Appoints Maria Renna Sharpe to its Board of Directors.

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced that it has appointed Maria Renna Sharpe as a new independent director to its Board.

Ms. Sharpe brings more than 37 years of legal, human resources and accounting expertise to LGI Homes. She is the Managing Principal of Sharpe Human Solutions, LLC, a human resource consulting and commercial real estate investment company, and is a member of the Board of Directors of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) where she serves as Chair of the Compensation and Human Capital Committee.

It opened the trading session at $69.10, the shares rose to $71.58 and dropped to $67.0201, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LW points out that the company has recorded -16.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -35.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, LW reached to a volume of 5542456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LW shares is $72.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $80 to $89. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $84 to $81, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on LW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for LW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for LW in the course of the last twelve months was 38.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for LW stock

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.62. With this latest performance, LW shares gained by 20.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.71 for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.06, while it was recorded at 64.31 for the last single week of trading, and 68.63 for the last 200 days.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.93 and a Gross Margin at +22.66. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.66.

Return on Total Capital for LW is now 12.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 88.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 600.67. Additionally, LW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 587.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] managed to generate an average of $40,744 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. go to 11.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]

There are presently around $7,777 million, or 87.20% of LW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,535,210, which is approximately 0.375% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,089,732 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $636.86 million in LW stocks shares; and APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V., currently with $552.62 million in LW stock with ownership of nearly 14.872% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [NYSE:LW] by around 18,471,987 shares. Additionally, 275 investors decreased positions by around 19,485,800 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 85,258,952 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,216,739 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LW stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,946,105 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 6,446,338 shares during the same period.