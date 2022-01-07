Ladenburg Thalmann lifts CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CNSP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 31.36% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 46.59%. The company report on December 2, 2021 that CNS Pharmaceuticals Receives Approval from Switzerland Ethics Committee for its Potentially Pivotal Study of Berubicin for the Treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM).

Approval is the first from a European Ethics Committee for the potentially pivotal study of Berubicin with additional sites selected across the U.S., Italy, France, and Spain, expected to initiate imminently.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) (“CNS” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced it has received approval from swissethics, the umbrella organization of the cantonal Ethics Committees (EC) in Switzerland, for the Company’s potentially pivotal study of Berubicin for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), one of the most aggressive types of brain cancer.

Over the last 12 months, CNSP stock dropped by -40.34%. The one-year CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.2. The average equity rating for CNSP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.71 million, with 27.44 million shares outstanding and 17.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 217.28K shares, CNSP stock reached a trading volume of 24546267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNSP shares is $6.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNSP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2020, representing the official price target for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

CNSP Stock Performance Analysis:

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.59. With this latest performance, CNSP shares gained by 11.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.12 for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0752, while it was recorded at 0.8166 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6232 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CNSP is now -86.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.15. Additionally, CNSP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP] managed to generate an average of -$1,891,574 per employee.CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.40% of CNSP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNSP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 609,409, which is approximately 1.685% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 107,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86000.0 in CNSP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $33000.0 in CNSP stock with ownership of nearly -2.087% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CNSP] by around 92,347 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 471,396 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 404,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 967,815 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNSP stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 69,560 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 458,546 shares during the same period.