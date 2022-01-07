Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. [KAVL] is 2.42% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. [NASDAQ: KAVL] gained 24.11% on the last trading session, reaching $0.76 price per share at the time. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Research Demonstrates that Adult U.K. Smokers and E-Cigarette Users Prefer Bidi Vapor E-Cigs Over Rivals.

Market research shows 80% of participants choose Bidi Vapor’s premium vape product over their current nicotine options.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) (“Kaival Brands,” the “Company,” or “we”), is the exclusive global distributor of products manufactured by Bidi Vapor LLC (“Bidi Vapor”), including the BIDI® Stick disposable electronic nicotine delivery system (“ENDS”), which is intended exclusively for adults 21 and over. Bidi Vapor announced today that 80% of adult participants in a recent survey of e-cigarette users and cigarette smokers in the United Kingdom (“U.K.”) preferred the BIDI® Stick over their current options.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. represents 28.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.90 million with the latest information. KAVL stock price has been found in the range of $0.71 to $1.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.19M shares, KAVL reached a trading volume of 22466876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. [KAVL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for KAVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for KAVL stock

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. [KAVL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.01. With this latest performance, KAVL shares dropped by -27.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KAVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.73 for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. [KAVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2308, while it was recorded at 0.7076 for the last single week of trading, and 7.4790 for the last 200 days.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. [KAVL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. [KAVL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.33 and a Gross Margin at +15.64. Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.98.

Return on Total Capital for KAVL is now 241.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 173.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 175.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 86.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. [KAVL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.61. Additionally, KAVL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. [KAVL] managed to generate an average of $480,728 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 90.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 14.43.Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. [KAVL]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.00% of KAVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KAVL stocks are: CVI HOLDINGS, LLC with ownership of 227,836, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 72.47% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 183,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in KAVL stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $31000.0 in KAVL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. [NASDAQ:KAVL] by around 550,474 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 550,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KAVL stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 550,474 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.