JP Morgan slashes price target on Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] – find out why.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] loss -1.80% or -0.66 points to close at $36.00 with a heavy trading volume of 4319785 shares. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Healthpeak Properties Prices $500 Million of 2.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2028 in a Green Bond Offering.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced today that it has priced a public green bond offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.125% senior unsecured notes due 2028. The price to investors was 99.398% of the principal amount of the notes.

The estimated net proceeds of the offering, after deducting the underwriting discount, original issue discount and fees and expenses payable by Healthpeak, are expected to be approximately $492.4 million. Healthpeak intends to fully allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the offering to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, one or more eligible green projects. Pending such allocation, Healthpeak intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for the repayment of debt, including outstanding borrowings under its revolving line of credit facility and/or any outstanding commercial paper.

It opened the trading session at $36.58, the shares rose to $36.85 and dropped to $36.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PEAK points out that the company has recorded 5.32% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -27.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, PEAK reached to a volume of 4319785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEAK shares is $37.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on PEAK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.28. With this latest performance, PEAK shares gained by 5.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.98 for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.70, while it was recorded at 36.18 for the last single week of trading, and 34.43 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. go to 1.70%.

There are presently around $18,406 million, or 96.40% of PEAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 85,745,779, which is approximately 0.166% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 71,767,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.63 billion in PEAK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.0 billion in PEAK stock with ownership of nearly 0.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthpeak Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 259 institutional holders increased their position in Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE:PEAK] by around 25,998,312 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 27,419,037 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 448,668,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 502,086,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEAK stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,112,523 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,898,653 shares during the same period.