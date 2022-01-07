Jefferies slashes price target on Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] – find out why.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ABUS] gained 0.85% or 0.03 points to close at $3.56 with a heavy trading volume of 2842319 shares. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Arbutus to Participate at H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a broad portfolio of assets with different modes of action to provide a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus infection and to treat coronaviruses (including COVID-19), today announced that the Company will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference taking place January 10 – 13, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $3.50, the shares rose to $3.61 and dropped to $3.395, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ABUS points out that the company has recorded 21.92% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -46.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.73M shares, ABUS reached to a volume of 2842319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABUS shares is $6.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $8, while JMP Securities kept a Mkt Outperform rating on ABUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.09.

Trading performance analysis for ABUS stock

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.25. With this latest performance, ABUS shares dropped by -10.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.37 for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.79, while it was recorded at 3.74 for the last single week of trading, and 3.44 for the last 200 days.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -828.30. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -921.97.

Return on Total Capital for ABUS is now -52.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.10. Additionally, ABUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] managed to generate an average of -$817,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.50 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]

There are presently around $123 million, or 26.30% of ABUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,935,203, which is approximately 1.707% of the company’s market cap and around 29.70% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 4,733,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.71 million in ABUS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $13.29 million in ABUS stock with ownership of nearly 0.796% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ABUS] by around 8,819,263 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 3,035,192 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 23,031,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,886,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABUS stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,792,359 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 675,589 shares during the same period.