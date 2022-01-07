Humana Inc. [HUM] Stock trading around $367.53 per share: What’s Next?

Humana Inc. [NYSE: HUM] loss -19.37% or -88.3 points to close at $367.53 with a heavy trading volume of 7635358 shares. The company report on January 3, 2022 that Vancouver Clinic and Humana Introduce New Primary Care Practice Designed to Enhance Medicare Advantage Experience.

Vancouver Clinic and Humana have teamed up to bring additional access to patient-focused primary care to Gresham, Oregon. Enliven by Vancouver Clinic (Enliven) recently opened its doors for the first time at 340 NW Burnside.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005031/en/.

It opened the trading session at $412.81, the shares rose to $422.13 and dropped to $359.28, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HUM points out that the company has recorded -19.34% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 751.36K shares, HUM reached to a volume of 7635358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Humana Inc. [HUM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUM shares is $507.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Humana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $559 to $530. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Humana Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $472, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on HUM stock. On November 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HUM shares from 479 to 525.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Humana Inc. is set at 15.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUM in the course of the last twelve months was 45.09.

Trading performance analysis for HUM stock

Humana Inc. [HUM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.18. With this latest performance, HUM shares dropped by -15.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.62 for Humana Inc. [HUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 447.51, while it was recorded at 442.33 for the last single week of trading, and 434.34 for the last 200 days.

Humana Inc. [HUM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Humana Inc. [HUM] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.46. Humana Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.36.

Return on Total Capital for HUM is now 25.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Humana Inc. [HUM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.04. Additionally, HUM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Humana Inc. [HUM] managed to generate an average of $67,883 per employee.

Humana Inc. [HUM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Humana Inc. go to 13.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Humana Inc. [HUM]

There are presently around $54,376 million, or 94.80% of HUM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,560,411, which is approximately -5.563% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 10,459,264 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.77 billion in HUM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.57 billion in HUM stock with ownership of nearly -0.21% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Humana Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 361 institutional holders increased their position in Humana Inc. [NYSE:HUM] by around 9,723,471 shares. Additionally, 434 investors decreased positions by around 8,992,128 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 100,573,860 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,289,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUM stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 799,205 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 775,011 shares during the same period.