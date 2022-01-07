Hess Corporation [HES] gain 15.16% so far this year. What now?

Hess Corporation [NYSE: HES] gained 5.47% on the last trading session, reaching $85.25 price per share at the time. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Hess Announces Two Discoveries Offshore Guyana.

Significant discoveries at Fangtooth-1 and Lau Lau-1 wells add to previous recoverable resource estimate of approximately 10 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Hess Corporation represents 308.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.38 billion with the latest information. HES stock price has been found in the range of $83.12 to $86.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, HES reached a trading volume of 3080013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hess Corporation [HES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HES shares is $106.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HES stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering have made an estimate for Hess Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $76 to $94. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Hess Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $86.50, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on HES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hess Corporation is set at 3.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for HES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for HES in the course of the last twelve months was 13.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for HES stock

Hess Corporation [HES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.27. With this latest performance, HES shares gained by 6.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.59 for Hess Corporation [HES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.76, while it was recorded at 79.61 for the last single week of trading, and 78.34 for the last 200 days.

Hess Corporation [HES]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Hess Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hess Corporation [HES]

There are presently around $20,864 million, or 86.00% of HES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HES stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 38,536,011, which is approximately -0.9% of the company’s market cap and around 10.23% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,186,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.44 billion in HES stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.69 billion in HES stock with ownership of nearly -4.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

222 institutional holders increased their position in Hess Corporation [NYSE:HES] by around 12,546,907 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 12,370,652 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 233,200,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,118,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HES stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,935,527 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,235,998 shares during the same period.