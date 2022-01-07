Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] fell -9.42% so far this year. What now?

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [NYSE: GOL] price surged by 2.43 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on January 5, 2022 that GOL holds its Asia Investor Roundtable at the Singapore Exchange.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (GOLLBZ/SGX, GOL/NYSE, GOLL4/B3), Brazil’s largest domestic airline, will hold its Asia Investor Roundtable tomorrow January 6, 2022, at 11:00 am (SGT/HKT) at the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Investors wishing to attend to the videoconference may access the webcast platform (https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=c25452e8-cdb6-408f-ba0f-2acdd3b962fa) on GOL’s IR website (www.voegol.com.br/ir).

A sum of 3630807 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.29M shares. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares reached a high of $5.52 and dropped to a low of $5.18 until finishing in the latest session at $5.48.

The one-year GOL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.82. The average equity rating for GOL stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOL shares is $8.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9.10 to $8.10, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on GOL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOL in the course of the last twelve months was 19.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

GOL Stock Performance Analysis:

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.89. With this latest performance, GOL shares dropped by -11.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.88 for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.08, while it was recorded at 5.73 for the last single week of trading, and 7.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. Fundamentals:

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $92 million, or 13.00% of GOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOL stocks are: U S GLOBAL INVESTORS INC with ownership of 2,365,933, which is approximately 19.84% of the company’s market cap and around 64.00% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 1,329,057 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.11 million in GOL stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INC /CA/, currently with $6.24 million in GOL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [NYSE:GOL] by around 3,868,223 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 4,387,623 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 8,966,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,221,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOL stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 998,048 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,260,874 shares during the same period.