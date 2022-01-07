Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc [FRLN] fell 0.00% so far this year. What now?

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc [NASDAQ: FRLN] gained 1.02% or 0.02 points to close at $1.98 with a heavy trading volume of 45617474 shares. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Freeline Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the “Company” or “Freeline”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative AAV-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases, today announced that on December 31, 2021, the Company granted four newly hired employees non-statutory options to purchase an aggregate of 89,200 of the Company’s ordinary shares.

The awards were granted as an inducement material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were approved by an independent subcommittee of the remuneration committee of Freeline’s board of directors. The awards were granted pursuant to the terms of Freeline’s 2021 Equity Inducement Plan, which was adopted by Freeline’s board of directors in September 2021.

It opened the trading session at $2.60, the shares rose to $2.63 and dropped to $1.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FRLN points out that the company has recorded -75.59% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 103.80K shares, FRLN reached to a volume of 45617474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc [FRLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRLN shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRLN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on FRLN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.78.

Trading performance analysis for FRLN stock

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc [FRLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.75. With this latest performance, FRLN shares dropped by -17.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.48 for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc [FRLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4809, while it was recorded at 1.9900 for the last single week of trading, and 6.0245 for the last 200 days.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc [FRLN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for FRLN is now -61.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc [FRLN] managed to generate an average of -$413,069 per employee.Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc [FRLN]

There are presently around $21 million, or 30.60% of FRLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRLN stocks are: EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,485,656, which is approximately 40.231% of the company’s market cap and around 8.24% of the total institutional ownership; NOVO HOLDINGS A/S, holding 1,928,157 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.78 million in FRLN stocks shares; and CHI ADVISORS LLC, currently with $2.8 million in FRLN stock with ownership of nearly 3.452% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc [NASDAQ:FRLN] by around 2,189,381 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 2,902,624 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 5,498,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,590,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRLN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 755,587 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,132,437 shares during the same period.