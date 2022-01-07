For The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC], Analyst sees a rise to $250. What next?

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: PNC] gained 3.85% or 8.18 points to close at $220.57 with a heavy trading volume of 2881153 shares. The company report on January 6, 2022 that PNC ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF SENIOR BANK NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 17, 2022 AND SENIOR NOTES DUE MARCH 8, 2022.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) today announced the redemption of the following Senior Bank Notes and Senior Notes:.

On Jan. 18, 2022, all outstanding Senior Bank Notes due Feb. 17, 2022 issued by PNC Bank, National Association in the amount of $1,250,000,000 (CUSIP 69353RFB9). The securities have a distribution rate of 2.625% and an original scheduled maturity date of Feb. 17, 2022. The redemption price will be equal to $1,000 per $1,000 in principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid distributions to the redemption date of Jan. 18, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $218.34, the shares rose to $220.69 and dropped to $214.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PNC points out that the company has recorded 16.29% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -55.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, PNC reached to a volume of 2881153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNC shares is $217.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $209, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on PNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 5.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 199.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNC in the course of the last twelve months was 25.67.

Trading performance analysis for PNC stock

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.74. With this latest performance, PNC shares gained by 8.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.09 for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 203.79, while it was recorded at 211.52 for the last single week of trading, and 193.39 for the last 200 days.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.81. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.17.

Return on Total Capital for PNC is now 3.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.16. Additionally, PNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] managed to generate an average of $57,534 per employee.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. go to -3.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]

There are presently around $74,555 million, or 85.10% of PNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,849,461, which is approximately 0.671% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,488,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.26 billion in PNC stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $4.15 billion in PNC stock with ownership of nearly 8.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 646 institutional holders increased their position in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:PNC] by around 13,004,702 shares. Additionally, 536 investors decreased positions by around 10,920,009 shares, while 291 investors held positions by with 327,102,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 351,027,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNC stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,061,322 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,116,801 shares during the same period.