Etsy Inc. [ETSY] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $215

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] traded at a high on 01/06/22, posting a 4.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $196.95. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Etsy, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Reports 18% Increase in Consolidated Year-Over-Year GMS Growth and 18% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021, including the following highlights:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4668156 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Etsy Inc. stands at 6.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.43%.

The market cap for ETSY stock reached $25.28 billion, with 126.63 million shares outstanding and 125.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, ETSY reached a trading volume of 4668156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Etsy Inc. [ETSY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $265.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $230 to $265, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on ETSY stock. On November 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ETSY shares from 225 to 285.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 12.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 42.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has ETSY stock performed recently?

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.29. With this latest performance, ETSY shares dropped by -17.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.56 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 244.75, while it was recorded at 203.03 for the last single week of trading, and 209.23 for the last 200 days.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc. [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.68 and a Gross Margin at +73.07. Etsy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.24.

Return on Total Capital for ETSY is now 26.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 60.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Etsy Inc. [ETSY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.22. Additionally, ETSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 151.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Etsy Inc. [ETSY] managed to generate an average of $246,992 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to 40.30%.

Insider trade positions for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]

There are presently around $21,314 million, or 91.50% of ETSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,646,947, which is approximately -2.033% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,692,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 billion in ETSY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.26 billion in ETSY stock with ownership of nearly -29.077% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Etsy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 396 institutional holders increased their position in Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY] by around 16,016,611 shares. Additionally, 347 investors decreased positions by around 13,068,027 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 84,075,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,159,788 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETSY stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,383,312 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 1,426,081 shares during the same period.