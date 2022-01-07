Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] Stock trading around $3.84 per share: What’s Next?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] price plunged by -5.42 percent to reach at -$0.22. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Endeavour Silver Launches Sustainability Strategy with Three-year Targets.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to introduce its new Sustainability Strategy. It sets out priorities, actions, and targets over the next three years focused on three pillars: people, planet and business. All amounts reported are in United States (US) dollars.

This refreshed strategy is part of the Company’s multi-year transformation and growth plan and demonstrates the crucial role that leading mining companies like Endeavour Silver can provide in supporting economic, social and environmental sustainability.

A sum of 3082203 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.57M shares. Endeavour Silver Corp. shares reached a high of $3.98 and dropped to a low of $3.82 until finishing in the latest session at $3.84.

The one-year EXK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.09. The average equity rating for EXK stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXK shares is $4.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock. On November 22, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for EXK shares from 3.25 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

EXK Stock Performance Analysis:

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.79. With this latest performance, EXK shares dropped by -11.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.43 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.70, while it was recorded at 4.09 for the last single week of trading, and 5.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Endeavour Silver Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.37 and a Gross Margin at +11.49. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.84.

Return on Total Capital for EXK is now 2.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.77. Additionally, EXK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] managed to generate an average of $1,394 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $173 million, or 26.40% of EXK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 17,801,086, which is approximately -7.3% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 4,992,545 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.27 million in EXK stocks shares; and JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $19.49 million in EXK stock with ownership of nearly 25.938% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavour Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE:EXK] by around 4,018,651 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 5,828,482 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 32,705,088 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,552,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXK stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,575,124 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 715,479 shares during the same period.