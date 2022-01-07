Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG] moved up 0.13: Why It’s Important

Encore Capital Group Inc. [NASDAQ: ECPG] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $61.80 during the day while it closed the day at $60.77. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Encore Capital Group Announces Final Results of Tender Offer.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) (“Encore”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer to purchase with cash up to $300 million of shares (the “shares”) of its common stock (the “common stock”) which expired one minute after 11:59 P.M. (New York City time) on December 2, 2021.

Based on the final count by the depositary for the tender offer, a total of 4,471,995 shares of common stock were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or below the price of $60.00 per share. Encore accepted all of these shares of common stock for purchase at the purchase price of $60.00 per share, for a total cost of $268,319,700, excluding fees and expenses.

Encore Capital Group Inc. stock has also gained 1.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ECPG stock has inclined by 20.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 29.13% and lost -2.16% year-on date.

The market cap for ECPG stock reached $1.72 billion, with 30.23 million shares outstanding and 28.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 336.13K shares, ECPG reached a trading volume of 3039104 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ECPG shares is $67.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ECPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Encore Capital Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Buckingham Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Encore Capital Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Encore Capital Group Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for ECPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.59.

ECPG stock trade performance evaluation

Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.17. With this latest performance, ECPG shares gained by 6.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ECPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.00 for Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.58, while it was recorded at 61.20 for the last single week of trading, and 49.15 for the last 200 days.

Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.75 and a Gross Margin at +70.65. Encore Capital Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.12.

Return on Total Capital for ECPG is now 11.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 269.51. Additionally, ECPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 251.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG] managed to generate an average of $27,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ECPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Encore Capital Group Inc. go to 13.00%.

Encore Capital Group Inc. [ECPG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,988 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ECPG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,966,012, which is approximately -4.649% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,238,856 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $196.57 million in ECPG stocks shares; and BROAD RUN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $155.08 million in ECPG stock with ownership of nearly -0.262% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Encore Capital Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Encore Capital Group Inc. [NASDAQ:ECPG] by around 675,233 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 1,531,613 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 30,554,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,760,888 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ECPG stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 160,809 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 125,435 shares during the same period.