Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] Revenue clocked in at $27.76 billion, down -6.11% YTD: What’s Next?

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] closed the trading session at $259.33 on 01/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $255.46, while the highest price level was $261.295. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Lilly to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will participate at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. David A. Ricks, Lilly’s chairman and CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast will be available on the “Webcasts & Presentations” section of Lilly’s Investor website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website for approximately 30 days.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.11 percent and weekly performance of -6.46 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, LLY reached to a volume of 2840704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $284.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Eli Lilly and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Eli Lilly and Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $285 to $300, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on LLY stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LLY shares from 311 to 320.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eli Lilly and Company is set at 7.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 101.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.46. With this latest performance, LLY shares gained by 5.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.26 for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 260.43, while it was recorded at 266.95 for the last single week of trading, and 233.30 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.91 and a Gross Margin at +77.66. Eli Lilly and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.24.

Return on Total Capital for LLY is now 33.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 150.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 294.16. Additionally, LLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 294.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] managed to generate an average of $176,963 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Eli Lilly and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eli Lilly and Company go to 14.80%.

There are presently around $205,742 million, or 84.10% of LLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: LILLY ENDOWMENT INC with ownership of 108,248,610, which is approximately -1.052% of the company’s market cap and around 11.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 69,043,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.0 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $15.63 billion in LLY stock with ownership of nearly -1.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eli Lilly and Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 851 institutional holders increased their position in Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE:LLY] by around 26,476,593 shares. Additionally, 876 investors decreased positions by around 25,848,607 shares, while 389 investors held positions by with 737,015,507 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 789,340,707 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLY stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,620,765 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 1,195,663 shares during the same period.