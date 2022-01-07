Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] Stock trading around $13.11 per share: What’s Next?

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: DVAX] gained 3.97% or 0.5 points to close at $13.11 with a heavy trading volume of 3033618 shares. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Dynavax to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2022 Conference.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing vaccines, today announced that Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2022 Conference being held January 10-13, 2022.

The on demand presentation will be available, beginning Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. E.T. and may be accessed through the “Events & Presentations” page on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at http://investors.dynavax.com/events-presentations.

It opened the trading session at $13.18, the shares rose to $14.12 and dropped to $12.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DVAX points out that the company has recorded 38.29% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -190.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, DVAX reached to a volume of 3033618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVAX shares is $27.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVAX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $12, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on DVAX stock. On August 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DVAX shares from 12 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynavax Technologies Corporation is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVAX in the course of the last twelve months was 8.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for DVAX stock

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.81. With this latest performance, DVAX shares dropped by -9.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 167.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.83 for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.71, while it was recorded at 13.41 for the last single week of trading, and 12.89 for the last 200 days.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -161.59 and a Gross Margin at +62.78. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.63.

Return on Total Capital for DVAX is now -29.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -224.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 371.16. Additionally, DVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 365.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] managed to generate an average of -$307,102 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]

There are presently around $1,217 million, or 81.20% of DVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVAX stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 15,333,400, which is approximately 7.65% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, holding 8,415,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.11 million in DVAX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $100.07 million in DVAX stock with ownership of nearly -4.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynavax Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:DVAX] by around 19,370,532 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 12,691,707 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 64,430,229 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,492,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVAX stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,641,067 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 4,110,681 shares during the same period.