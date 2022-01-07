DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] stock Initiated by Truist analyst, price target now $161

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE: DKS] jumped around 1.48 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $108.14 at the close of the session, up 1.39%. The company report on January 6, 2022 that DICK’S Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy Become the First-Ever Retail Partners of the Golf Digest ‘Hot List’.

DICK’S and Golf Galaxy are now the “Home of the Hot List”; strategic partnership between the companies will include benefits and exclusive content for golfers and joint marketing programs.

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy and Golf Digest announced today that golf’s largest retailer, DICK’S and Golf Galaxy, will become the official and exclusive home of the Golf Digest Hot List – the preeminent source for reviews of new club and golf ball launches.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stock is now -5.96% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DKS Stock saw the intraday high of $112.75 and lowest of $106.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 142.78, which means current price is +1.64% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, DKS reached a trading volume of 3138499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKS shares is $153.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2021, representing the official price target for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $115 to $142, while UBS kept a Buy rating on DKS stock. On August 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DKS shares from 98 to 126.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. is set at 5.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for DKS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has DKS stock performed recently?

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.32. With this latest performance, DKS shares dropped by -0.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.45 for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.84, while it was recorded at 111.20 for the last single week of trading, and 107.90 for the last 200 days.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.67 and a Gross Margin at +32.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.53.

Return on Total Capital for DKS is now 17.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.66. Additionally, DKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] managed to generate an average of $10,584 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 161.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. go to 17.70%.

Insider trade positions for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]

There are presently around $7,056 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,637,078, which is approximately 18.997% of the company’s market cap and around 18.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,461,004 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $582.47 million in DKS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $579.06 million in DKS stock with ownership of nearly -1.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 267 institutional holders increased their position in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE:DKS] by around 8,284,753 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 12,529,274 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 45,343,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,157,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKS stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,852,745 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 963,899 shares during the same period.