CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK] is 1.39% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CynergisTek Inc. [AMEX: CTEK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.31% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.04%. The company report on January 5, 2022 that CynergisTek Announces 3-Year Contract With Leading Medical System Resulting in Highest Annual Bookings in 3 Years.

CynergisTek’s Resilience Partner Program helps southern medical system amp up cybersecurity defenses.

CynergisTek (NYSE American: CTEK), leading cybersecurity, privacy, compliance, and IT audit firm helping organizations in highly regulated industries navigate emerging security and privacy issues, recently announced it has signed a 6-figure, multi-year Resilience Partner Program (RPP) agreement to provide annual cybersecurity risk assessments, testing, and advisory services for a leading, nationally recognized, community-owned medical system. This alliance will allow the healthcare system to reduce its risk of a cyber-attack and help them achieve its cybersecurity goals.

Over the last 12 months, CTEK stock dropped by -8.18%. The one-year CynergisTek Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.5. The average equity rating for CTEK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.87 million, with 12.14 million shares outstanding and 11.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 119.59K shares, CTEK stock reached a trading volume of 4300314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTEK shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTEK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for CynergisTek Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $6.25 to $8.25. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2018, representing the official price target for CynergisTek Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.20, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CTEK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CynergisTek Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

CTEK Stock Performance Analysis:

CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.04. With this latest performance, CTEK shares gained by 0.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.71 for CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5356, while it was recorded at 1.4680 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8369 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CynergisTek Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.80 and a Gross Margin at +23.28. CynergisTek Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -97.86.

Return on Total Capital for CTEK is now -23.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.29. Additionally, CTEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK] managed to generate an average of -$172,603 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.CynergisTek Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

CTEK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTEK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CynergisTek Inc. go to 20.00%.

CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 19.80% of CTEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTEK stocks are: HORTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 749,417, which is approximately 5.551% of the company’s market cap and around 8.00% of the total institutional ownership; KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP, holding 403,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.61 million in CTEK stocks shares; and ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC, currently with $0.42 million in CTEK stock with ownership of nearly 67.564% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CynergisTek Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in CynergisTek Inc. [AMEX:CTEK] by around 164,147 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 186,709 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,251,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,602,724 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTEK stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 27,230 shares during the same period.