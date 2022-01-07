Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] Is Currently -3.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: COCP] closed the trading session at $0.63 on 01/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.6146, while the highest price level was $0.74. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Cocrystal Pharma Receives FDA Guidance to Advance Clinical Development of its COVID-19 Antiviral CDI-45205.

Response to pre-IND briefing package supports pathway to initiating a Phase 1 clinical study in 2022.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”) announces receipt of guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the further development of CDI-45205, Cocrystal’s novel SARS-CoV-2 main protease inhibitor as a potential treatment for COVID-19 and its variants via intranasal/pulmonary delivery. The FDA’s guidance was received in a written response to Cocrystal’s pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) briefing package that was submitted in October 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.06 percent and weekly performance of -3.36 percent. The stock has been moved at -47.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -35.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 747.33K shares, COCP reached to a volume of 5597188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COCP shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COCP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for COCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 123.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

COCP stock trade performance evaluation

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.36. With this latest performance, COCP shares dropped by -16.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.34 for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8017, while it was recorded at 0.6646 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0723 for the last 200 days.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] shares currently have an operating margin of -475.97. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -479.05.

Return on Total Capital for COCP is now -24.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.14. Additionally, COCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.71.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 50.80 and a Current Ratio set at 50.80.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10 million, or 22.40% of COCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COCP stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,165,416, which is approximately -15.469% of the company’s market cap and around 17.88% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,287,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.14 million in COCP stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.32 million in COCP stock with ownership of nearly -21.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:COCP] by around 874,178 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 5,537,228 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 8,907,316 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,318,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COCP stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 269,568 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 3,761,330 shares during the same period.