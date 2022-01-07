Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] moved down -5.30: Why It’s Important

Boxlight Corporation [NASDAQ: BOXL] traded at a low on 01/06/22, posting a -5.30 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.25. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Boxlight Secures $68.5 Million Credit Facility and Completes Acquisition of FrontRow.

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technologies, today announced that it has entered into a $68.5 million credit agreement with WhiteHawk Finance, LLC (“WhiteHawk”), providing funding to refinance existing debt, complete the acquisition of FrontRow Calypso LLC (“FrontRow”) and allow for general working capital.

The WhiteHawk credit agreement provided an initial draw of $58.5 million and a delayed draw facility of $10 million, subject to a borrowing base determined on accounts receivable, inventory and intellectual property. The facility is secured by all assets of the company and bears interest at the LIBOR rate plus 10.75%, subject to adjustment.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3024412 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Boxlight Corporation stands at 8.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.47%.

The market cap for BOXL stock reached $79.26 million, with 60.09 million shares outstanding and 57.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, BOXL reached a trading volume of 3024412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Boxlight Corporation [BOXL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOXL shares is $5.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOXL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Securities have made an estimate for Boxlight Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Boxlight Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while National Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BOXL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boxlight Corporation is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOXL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

How has BOXL stock performed recently?

Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.35. With this latest performance, BOXL shares dropped by -16.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOXL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.62 for Boxlight Corporation [BOXL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6745, while it was recorded at 1.3460 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1601 for the last 200 days.

Boxlight Corporation [BOXL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Boxlight Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Boxlight Corporation [BOXL]

There are presently around $14 million, or 17.50% of BOXL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BOXL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,055,875, which is approximately 2.775% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 1,893,856 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.5 million in BOXL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.32 million in BOXL stock with ownership of nearly -1.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

23 institutional holders increased their position in Boxlight Corporation [NASDAQ:BOXL] by around 2,717,297 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 264,330 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 7,686,721 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,668,348 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BOXL stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,964,886 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 62,199 shares during the same period.