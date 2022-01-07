BioNTech SE [BNTX] Stock trading around $214.74 per share: What’s Next?

BioNTech SE [NASDAQ: BNTX] price surged by 1.57 percent to reach at $3.31. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Pfizer and BioNTech Sign New Global Collaboration Agreement to Develop First mRNA-based Shingles Vaccine.

Third mRNA vaccine collaboration between the companies aims to accelerate development of an improved vaccine for shingles, a debilitating, disfiguring and painful disease that affects people all over the world.

Product candidates will be based on BioNTech’s proprietary mRNA technology and on Pfizer’s antigen technology.

A sum of 2737247 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.24M shares. BioNTech SE shares reached a high of $217.497 and dropped to a low of $198.00 until finishing in the latest session at $214.74.

The one-year BNTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.86. The average equity rating for BNTX stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BioNTech SE [BNTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNTX shares is $319.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for BioNTech SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for BioNTech SE stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $250, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on BNTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioNTech SE is set at 20.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for BNTX in the course of the last twelve months was 37.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

BNTX Stock Performance Analysis:

BioNTech SE [BNTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.38. With this latest performance, BNTX shares dropped by -29.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 129.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.05 for BioNTech SE [BNTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 274.96, while it was recorded at 227.98 for the last single week of trading, and 255.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BioNTech SE Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioNTech SE [BNTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.27 and a Gross Margin at +87.76. BioNTech SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.15.

Return on Total Capital for BNTX is now -23.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioNTech SE [BNTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.51. Additionally, BNTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioNTech SE [BNTX] managed to generate an average of $8,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.BioNTech SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

BioNTech SE [BNTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,747 million, or 17.20% of BNTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNTX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 6,345,313, which is approximately -1.313% of the company’s market cap and around 1.18% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 4,283,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $905.63 million in BNTX stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $861.27 million in BNTX stock with ownership of nearly 1473.688% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioNTech SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in BioNTech SE [NASDAQ:BNTX] by around 8,152,534 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 6,372,852 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 22,114,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,639,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNTX stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,125,130 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,180,778 shares during the same period.