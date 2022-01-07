Aterian Inc. [ATER] is -13.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aterian Inc. [NASDAQ: ATER] loss -7.05% on the last trading session, reaching $3.56 price per share at the time. The company report on December 27, 2021 that Aterian Signs A $50 Million Credit Facility With MidCap Financial Trust.

Pays off Remaining $25 Million Term Loan.

Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) (“Aterian”) announced today that it has signed an asset backed credit facility with MidCap Financial Trust (“MidCap”), which is managed by a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc. The credit facility has a three year term and gives Aterian access to up to $50 million in total credit, consisting of $40 million in commitments with an accordion facility of an additional $10 million. On the closing, Aterian has repaid in cash and satisfied all outstanding obligations under its existing $25.0 million term loan with High Trail.

Aterian Inc. represents 35.36 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $196.62 million with the latest information. ATER stock price has been found in the range of $3.46 to $3.8846.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.34M shares, ATER reached a trading volume of 3512643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aterian Inc. [ATER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATER shares is $11.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATER stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Aterian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aterian Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

Trading performance analysis for ATER stock

Aterian Inc. [ATER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.04. With this latest performance, ATER shares dropped by -34.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.79 for Aterian Inc. [ATER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.17, while it was recorded at 3.97 for the last single week of trading, and 11.87 for the last 200 days.

Aterian Inc. [ATER]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aterian Inc. [ATER] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.86 and a Gross Margin at +45.63. Aterian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.99.

Return on Total Capital for ATER is now -28.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -155.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -370.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aterian Inc. [ATER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 369.96. Additionally, ATER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 156.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aterian Inc. [ATER] managed to generate an average of -$418,053 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 54.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.60.Aterian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aterian Inc. [ATER]

There are presently around $48 million, or 23.50% of ATER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATER stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 3,347,184, which is approximately 279.809% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,547,874 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.93 million in ATER stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.94 million in ATER stock with ownership of nearly 22.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aterian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Aterian Inc. [NASDAQ:ATER] by around 6,250,526 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 4,643,795 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,698,053 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,592,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATER stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,309,923 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,646,983 shares during the same period.