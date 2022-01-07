Allbirds Inc. [BIRD] Revenue clocked in at $244.06 million, up 0.99% YTD: What’s Next?

Allbirds Inc. [NASDAQ: BIRD] gained 12.23% on the last trading session, reaching $15.23 price per share at the time. The company report on December 23, 2021 that CEO’s of BIRD, OGGFF, LCID, and ENTEF Accelerating on Trillion Dollar Runway in Electric Vehicles, Plant-Based Foods, E-Sports, and Conscious Gen Z Consumers.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO’s of: Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD), Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG), ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) and Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID).

Emerging megatrends in consumer lifestyles and technologies are creating trillion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:.

Allbirds Inc. represents 19.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $292.89 million with the latest information. BIRD stock price has been found in the range of $13.97 to $16.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, BIRD reached a trading volume of 4889016 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Allbirds Inc. [BIRD]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Allbirds Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Allbirds Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Telsey Advisory Group analysts kept a Outperform rating on BIRD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allbirds Inc. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for BIRD stock

Allbirds Inc. [BIRD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.51.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.70 for Allbirds Inc. [BIRD]. The present Moving Average recorded at 15.14 for the last single week of trading.

Allbirds Inc. [BIRD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allbirds Inc. [BIRD] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.33 and a Gross Margin at +48.18. Allbirds Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.79.

Return on Total Capital for BIRD is now -21.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.03. Additionally, BIRD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.61.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.