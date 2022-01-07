Aligos Therapeutics Inc. [ALGS] fell -61.33% so far this year. What now?

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALGS] traded at a low on 01/06/22, posting a -56.74 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.59. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Aligos Halting Further Development of STOPS™ Drug Candidate, ALG-010133.

Phase 1 data at projected efficacious dose (400 mg) indicate insufficient activity against hepatitis B virus to justify further development.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, today announced that it has halted further development of its STOPS™ drug candidate, ALG-010133, in development to address chronic hepatitis B (CHB). This decision is based on emerging data from the Phase 1 Study ALG-010133-101 that indicate that at the projected efficacious dose (400 mg, estimated to achieve liver exposures >3 x EC90 for HBsAg inhibition) there is no meaningful HBsAg reduction. Furthermore, higher doses levels (maximum feasible dose is 600 mg) that were planned to be evaluated in a subsequent cohort are very unlikely to reach the 1 log10 IU/mL HBsAg reduction level that Aligos had previously defined as necessary to advance the program. No dose-limiting safety findings have been identified in CHB subjects dosed at any dose level. Based on this information, Aligos management reviewed the data with members of the study’s Study Review Committee (SRC) and jointly concluded that these data were not sufficient to support further development of ALG-010133 and that dosing should be discontinued.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3552902 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aligos Therapeutics Inc. stands at 17.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.62%.

The market cap for ALGS stock reached $197.23 million, with 42.40 million shares outstanding and 32.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 166.08K shares, ALGS reached a trading volume of 3552902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aligos Therapeutics Inc. [ALGS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALGS shares is $31.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALGS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Aligos Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Aligos Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on ALGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aligos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.64.

How has ALGS stock performed recently?

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. [ALGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -61.65. With this latest performance, ALGS shares dropped by -62.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.50 for Aligos Therapeutics Inc. [ALGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.99, while it was recorded at 10.21 for the last single week of trading, and 18.47 for the last 200 days.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. [ALGS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ALGS is now -53.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -139.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aligos Therapeutics Inc. [ALGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.91. Additionally, ALGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aligos Therapeutics Inc. [ALGS] managed to generate an average of -$1,466,797 per employee.Aligos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Insider trade positions for Aligos Therapeutics Inc. [ALGS]

There are presently around $330 million, or 79.20% of ALGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALGS stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 3,829,383, which is approximately -8.291% of the company’s market cap and around 18.91% of the total institutional ownership; VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,547,030 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.63 million in ALGS stocks shares; and NOVO HOLDINGS A/S, currently with $27.74 million in ALGS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aligos Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Aligos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ALGS] by around 5,444,131 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,353,710 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 24,309,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,107,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALGS stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 678,652 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 691,239 shares during the same period.