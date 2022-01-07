Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] moved down -0.28: Why It’s Important

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [NYSE: AQN] price plunged by -0.28 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on January 3, 2022 that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Completes Acquisition of New York American Water Company, Inc..

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (“AQN” or the “Company”) (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) today announced that Liberty Utilities (Eastern Water Holdings) Corp. , a wholly-owned subsidiary of AQN’s regulated utility operating subsidiary, Liberty Utilities Co. (“Liberty”), has successfully completed the previously-announced acquisition of New York American Water Company, Inc. (“New York American Water”) from American Water Works Company, Inc. for a purchase price of approximately $608 million.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Headquartered in Merrick, NY, New York American Water is a regulated water and wastewater utility serving over 125,000 customer connections across seven counties in southeastern New York. New York American Water’s operations include approximately 1,270 miles of water mains and distribution lines, with 98% of customers in Nassau County on Long Island.

A sum of 3590999 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.52M shares. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares reached a high of $14.29 and dropped to a low of $14.02 until finishing in the latest session at $14.08.

Guru’s Opinion on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

AQN Stock Performance Analysis:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.43. With this latest performance, AQN shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.88 for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.10, while it was recorded at 14.26 for the last single week of trading, and 15.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.44 and a Gross Margin at +25.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.47.

Return on Total Capital for AQN is now 3.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.49. Additionally, AQN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] managed to generate an average of $305,004 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

AQN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. go to 8.70%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,512 million, or 53.72% of AQN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQN stocks are: BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ with ownership of 42,058,381, which is approximately -5.376% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 31,210,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $440.7 million in AQN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $275.14 million in AQN stock with ownership of nearly 5.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [NYSE:AQN] by around 12,658,086 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 28,340,423 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 207,725,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,724,306 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQN stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,471,390 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,604,903 shares during the same period.