Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] Is Currently -3.83 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE: AGI] plunged by -$0.28 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $7.23 during the day while it closed the day at $7.04. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Alamos Gold Announces Management Appointments.

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointments of Luc Guimond as Vice President, Operations and Khalid Elhaj as Vice President, Business Strategy. Léon Grondin-Leblanc has been promoted to General Manager, Young-Davidson.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Luc Guimond has nearly 35 years of experience in the mining industry in operations management, project management, mine construction, and corporate development in Canada and Australia; and was most recently General Manager, Young-Davidson. He joined Northgate Minerals (a predecessor company) in 2006 as Project Manager of the Young-Davidson project and was later appointed Executive General Manager for Northgate Minerals’ Australian operations. Prior to that, Mr. Guimond held progressively senior positions with Noranda, Hemlo Gold, Battle Mountain Gold and Newmont. He is a graduate of the Haileybury School of Mines and holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Mining Engineering from Queen’s University. Mr. Guimond is a licensed Professional Engineer in Ontario.

Alamos Gold Inc. stock has also loss -7.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGI stock has declined by -4.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.63% and lost -8.45% year-on date.

The market cap for AGI stock reached $3.46 billion, with 392.74 million shares outstanding and 390.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, AGI reached a trading volume of 3211971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGI shares is $8.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Alamos Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Alamos Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alamos Gold Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGI in the course of the last twelve months was 22.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

AGI stock trade performance evaluation

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.37. With this latest performance, AGI shares dropped by -6.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.73 for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.68, while it was recorded at 7.41 for the last single week of trading, and 7.96 for the last 200 days.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.95 and a Gross Margin at +35.13. Alamos Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.28.

Return on Total Capital for AGI is now 8.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.02. Additionally, AGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] managed to generate an average of $132,840 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Alamos Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alamos Gold Inc. go to 9.90%.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,489 million, or 66.37% of AGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGI stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 42,788,702, which is approximately -1.03% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,440,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.06 million in AGI stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $79.86 million in AGI stock with ownership of nearly 1.914% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alamos Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE:AGI] by around 9,908,721 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 18,927,948 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 174,638,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,475,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGI stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,214,818 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,132,030 shares during the same period.