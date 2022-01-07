Accenture plc [ACN] Is Currently -4.83 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Accenture plc [NYSE: ACN] traded at a low on 01/06/22, posting a -4.83 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $378.00. The company report on January 6, 2022 that To Boost the Customer Experience, Automakers Must Enhance Collaboration with Dealers, Accenture Report Finds.

Improved collaboration would give automakers and dealers alike better customer insights — which is the key to delivering better experiences.

Automakers must strengthen their relationships with their dealers to improve customer experiences, boost sales and increase consumer loyalty, according to a new report from Accenture (NYSE: ACN).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4219566 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Accenture plc stands at 2.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.04%.

The market cap for ACN stock reached $248.42 billion, with 635.65 million shares outstanding and 633.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, ACN reached a trading volume of 4219566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Accenture plc [ACN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACN shares is $434.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Accenture plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $340 to $397. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Accenture plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $395 to $440, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on ACN stock. On December 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ACN shares from 390 to 460.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accenture plc is set at 9.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACN in the course of the last twelve months was 50.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has ACN stock performed recently?

Accenture plc [ACN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.66. With this latest performance, ACN shares gained by 1.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.21 for Accenture plc [ACN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 376.97, while it was recorded at 400.25 for the last single week of trading, and 325.77 for the last 200 days.

Accenture plc [ACN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Accenture plc [ACN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.29 and a Gross Margin at +32.59. Accenture plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.69.

Return on Total Capital for ACN is now 34.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Accenture plc [ACN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.96. Additionally, ACN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Accenture plc [ACN] managed to generate an average of $9,466 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.26.Accenture plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Accenture plc [ACN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accenture plc go to 12.28%.

Insider trade positions for Accenture plc [ACN]

There are presently around $185,540 million, or 73.80% of ACN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,114,702, which is approximately 0.422% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,442,896 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.05 billion in ACN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.05 billion in ACN stock with ownership of nearly -0.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Accenture plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 837 institutional holders increased their position in Accenture plc [NYSE:ACN] by around 18,611,232 shares. Additionally, 821 investors decreased positions by around 15,435,605 shares, while 323 investors held positions by with 433,096,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 467,143,371 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACN stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,764,270 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 774,238 shares during the same period.