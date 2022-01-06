why Toast Inc. [TOST] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $59.89

Toast Inc. [NYSE: TOST] slipped around -2.17 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $30.86 at the close of the session, down -6.57%. The company report on December 1, 2021 that Hilarie Koplow-McAdams Joins Toast Board of Directors.

Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one platform built for restaurants, today announced that Hilarie Koplow-McAdams has been appointed to the company’s board of directors, effective immediately.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, TOST reached a trading volume of 4512531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Toast Inc. [TOST]?

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Toast Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northcoast raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Toast Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while SMBC Nikko analysts kept a Outperform rating on TOST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc. is set at 3.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50.

How has TOST stock performed recently?

Toast Inc. [TOST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.10.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.43 for Toast Inc. [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.71, while it was recorded at 34.49 for the last single week of trading.

Toast Inc. [TOST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Toast Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Insider trade positions for Toast Inc. [TOST]

There are presently around $1,139 million, or 46.80% of TOST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP with ownership of 3,650,355, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.50% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 2,760,295 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.17 million in TOST stocks shares; and GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC, currently with $83.77 million in TOST stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

119 institutional holders increased their position in Toast Inc. [NYSE:TOST] by around 34,477,251 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,477,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOST stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,477,251 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.