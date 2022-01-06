why Asana Inc. [ASAN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $100.00

Asana Inc. [NYSE: ASAN] slipped around -8.37 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $60.48 at the close of the session, down -12.16%. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Asana Named the Leader in G2’s Enterprise Grid®.

Customers rank Asana the leading Project Management platform for the tenth quarter in a row.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) (LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, has been named the leader in G2’s Winter 2021 Enterprise Grid® and topped the Project Management Grid®, marking ten consecutive quarters in the ranking’s Leader quadrant.

Asana Inc. stock is now -18.87% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ASAN Stock saw the intraday high of $67.74 and lowest of $60.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 145.79, which means current price is +0.50% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, ASAN reached a trading volume of 4019841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Asana Inc. [ASAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $100.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Asana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets dropped their target price from $143 to $103. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Asana Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $95, while JMP Securities kept a Mkt Outperform rating on ASAN stock. On November 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ASAN shares from 115 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc. is set at 7.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 45.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82.

How has ASAN stock performed recently?

Asana Inc. [ASAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.13. With this latest performance, ASAN shares dropped by -8.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 115.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.90 for Asana Inc. [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.12, while it was recorded at 70.42 for the last single week of trading, and 74.43 for the last 200 days.

Asana Inc. [ASAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asana Inc. [ASAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.34 and a Gross Margin at +87.34. Asana Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -93.26.

Return on Total Capital for ASAN is now -38.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -457.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.73. Additionally, ASAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Asana Inc. [ASAN] managed to generate an average of -$196,028 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Asana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Asana Inc. [ASAN]

There are presently around $4,010 million, or 74.70% of ASAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,022,576, which is approximately 18.571% of the company’s market cap and around 15.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,218,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $359.31 million in ASAN stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $322.65 million in ASAN stock with ownership of nearly -25.79% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asana Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in Asana Inc. [NYSE:ASAN] by around 12,916,143 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 10,106,450 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 35,219,512 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,242,105 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASAN stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,707,789 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 481,714 shares during the same period.