why Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.78

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [NYSE: ATI] traded at a high on 01/05/22, posting a 2.80 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.25. The company report on October 28, 2021 that ATI Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Return to profitability fueled by aerospace market recovery and business transformation.

– Sales of $726 million increased 18% over second quarter 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5480870 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated stands at 3.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.72%.

The market cap for ATI stock reached $2.16 billion, with 127.20 million shares outstanding and 126.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, ATI reached a trading volume of 5480870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATI shares is $23.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $25 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $22, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on ATI stock. On June 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ATI shares from 10 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.04.

How has ATI stock performed recently?

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.56. With this latest performance, ATI shares gained by 16.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.08 for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.88, while it was recorded at 16.38 for the last single week of trading, and 19.29 for the last 200 days.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.20 and a Gross Margin at +9.94. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.73.

Return on Total Capital for ATI is now 3.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 319.29. Additionally, ATI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 312.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] managed to generate an average of -$241,938 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated go to -4.50%.

Insider trade positions for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]

There are presently around $2,207 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,206,754, which is approximately -1.536% of the company’s market cap and around 0.65% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,824,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $231.98 million in ATI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $186.05 million in ATI stock with ownership of nearly 2.883% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [NYSE:ATI] by around 10,215,018 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 10,066,121 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 111,254,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,535,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATI stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,875,716 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,169,586 shares during the same period.