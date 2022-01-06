why Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $229.64

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [NYSE: ARE] plunged by -$14.17 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $210.22 during the day while it closed the day at $206.65. The company report on January 4, 2022 that ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF UPSIZED PUBLIC OFFERING OF 7,000,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (“Alexandria” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ARE) today announced the pricing of its upsized public offering of 7,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at a price of $210.00 per share in connection with the forward sale agreements described below. The Company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,050,000 additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about January 7, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, RBC Capital Markets, BTIG, Evercore ISI, Mizuho Securities, Scotiabank, SMBC Nikko, TD Securities, Barclays, Capital One Securities and PNC Capital Markets LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Baird, BNP PARIBAS, Fifth Third Securities, Regions Securities LLC, Truist Securities and Ramirez & Co., Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. stock has also loss -7.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ARE stock has inclined by 5.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.57% and lost -7.32% year-on date.

The market cap for ARE stock reached $32.05 billion, with 150.85 million shares outstanding and 150.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 612.11K shares, ARE reached a trading volume of 4821396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARE shares is $229.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARE stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $190, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on ARE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. is set at 4.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10.

ARE stock trade performance evaluation

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.57. With this latest performance, ARE shares gained by 0.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.43 for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 210.18, while it was recorded at 218.68 for the last single week of trading, and 194.58 for the last 200 days.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.18 and a Gross Margin at +32.45. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +69.35.

Return on Total Capital for ARE is now 4.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.91. Additionally, ARE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] managed to generate an average of $2,782,404 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 172.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. go to 0.10%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,593 million, or 98.70% of ARE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,095,959, which is approximately 5.211% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,070,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.11 billion in ARE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.83 billion in ARE stock with ownership of nearly 5.816% of the company’s market capitalization.

295 institutional holders increased their position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [NYSE:ARE] by around 9,737,147 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 7,537,535 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 121,269,170 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,543,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARE stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 691,826 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,734,192 shares during the same period.