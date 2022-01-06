Wejo Group Limited [WEJO] stock Initiated by Wedbush analyst, price target now $10

Wejo Group Limited [NASDAQ: WEJO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.92% on 1/6/2022, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.87%. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Wejo Announces Wejo Neural Edge Processing Platform Streamlining Connected Vehicle Data and Driving Autonomous Vehicle Reality Forward.

In partnership with Microsoft, Wejo Neural EdgeTM uses machine learning to address data overload and deliver faster, more cost effective, and sustainable vehicle communication insights.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO), a global leader in cloud and software analytics generated from AV, EV and connected vehicle data (CVD), today announced it is developing a breakthrough Wejo Neural EdgeTM platform that will enable intelligent handling of data from vehicles at scale, while providing incredible insights that protect privacy and empower automotive innovation. In partnership with Microsoft, Wejo will make the announcement virtually from the Microsoft Partners Pavilion at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The one-year Wejo Group Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.91.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, WEJO stock reached a trading volume of 6621385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Wejo Group Limited [WEJO]:

Wedbush have made an estimate for Wejo Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021.

WEJO Stock Performance Analysis:

Wejo Group Limited [WEJO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.87. With this latest performance, WEJO shares gained by 9.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.43% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEJO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.56 for Wejo Group Limited [WEJO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.88, while it was recorded at 6.61 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Wejo Group Limited Fundamentals:

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wejo Group Limited [WEJO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 382.26. Additionally, WEJO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.67.

Wejo Group Limited [WEJO] Insider Position Details

Positions in Wejo Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Wejo Group Limited [NASDAQ:WEJO] by around 3,755,130 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 2,957,733 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 13,785,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,498,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEJO stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,648,499 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,343,375 shares during the same period.