Weibo Corporation [WB] Revenue clocked in at $2.15 billion, up 3.23% YTD: What’s Next?

Weibo Corporation [NASDAQ: WB] price surged by 2.73 percent to reach at $0.85. The company report on December 2, 2021 that Weibo Announces Pricing of Global Offering.

Weibo Corporation (“Weibo” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WB), a leading social media platform in China, today announced the pricing of the global offering (the “Global Offering”) of an aggregate of 11,000,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company. Weibo is offering 5,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company (the “New Shares”) and Sina Corporation (the “Selling Shareholder”) is offering 5,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company, which are to be converted from the same number of Class B ordinary shares of the Company prior to the listing of Weibo’s Class A ordinary shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as defined below (the “Sale Shares,” and together with New Shares, the “Offer Shares”). The Global Offering comprises of a Hong Kong public offering (the “Hong Kong Public Offering”) and an international offering (the “International Offering”).

The final offer price for both the International Offering and the Hong Kong Public Offering (the “Offer Price”) has been set as HK$272.80 per Offer Share. Based on the ratio of one Class A ordinary share per Nasdaq-listed American depositary shares (the “ADSs”), the Offer Price translates to approximately US$35.01 per ADS based on an exchange rate of HK$7.7915 to US$1.00.

A sum of 4502825 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.46M shares. Weibo Corporation shares reached a high of $32.68 and dropped to a low of $30.48 until finishing in the latest session at $31.98.

The one-year WB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.49. The average equity rating for WB stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WB shares is $57.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Weibo Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Weibo Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $47 to $40, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on WB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weibo Corporation is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for WB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.92.

Weibo Corporation [WB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.13. With this latest performance, WB shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.38 for Weibo Corporation [WB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.48, while it was recorded at 31.46 for the last single week of trading, and 47.87 for the last 200 days.

Weibo Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weibo Corporation go to 15.75%.

There are presently around $2,121 million, or 43.60% of WB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WB stocks are: ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD with ownership of 9,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.07% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 8,350,375 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $259.95 million in WB stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $247.5 million in WB stock with ownership of nearly 21.395% of the company’s market capitalization.

104 institutional holders increased their position in Weibo Corporation [NASDAQ:WB] by around 7,772,365 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 8,455,715 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 51,900,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,128,537 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WB stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,181,320 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,082,554 shares during the same period.