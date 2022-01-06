Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] surged by $0.76 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $254.709 during the day while it closed the day at $252.79. The company report on December 21, 2021 that S&P 500 Buybacks Set A Record High.

Union Pacific Corporation stock has also gained 0.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UNP stock has inclined by 18.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.78% and gained 0.34% year-on date.

The market cap for UNP stock reached $160.97 billion, with 648.70 million shares outstanding and 640.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, UNP reached a trading volume of 3038743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $258.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $240 to $260. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Union Pacific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $242 to $250, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on UNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corporation is set at 4.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 42.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

UNP stock trade performance evaluation

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.70. With this latest performance, UNP shares gained by 2.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.95 for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 243.48, while it was recorded at 250.81 for the last single week of trading, and 225.39 for the last 200 days.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.11 and a Gross Margin at +46.99. Union Pacific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.38.

Return on Total Capital for UNP is now 17.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 167.08. Additionally, UNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] managed to generate an average of $172,771 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Union Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corporation go to 16.54%.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $125,894 million, or 79.70% of UNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,187,729, which is approximately -1.183% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,045,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.85 billion in UNP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.89 billion in UNP stock with ownership of nearly -1.065% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Union Pacific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,063 institutional holders increased their position in Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP] by around 23,763,585 shares. Additionally, 854 investors decreased positions by around 31,017,165 shares, while 363 investors held positions by with 444,740,632 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 499,521,382 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNP stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,106,227 shares, while 125 institutional investors sold positions of 2,853,369 shares during the same period.