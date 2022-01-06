Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. What else is Wall St. saying

Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE: D] closed the trading session at $79.21 on 01/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $78.42, while the highest price level was $80.17. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Dominion Energy Making Significant Progress Restoring Power, Preparing for Second Winter Storm.

– Crews have safely restored service to more than 82% of the 400,000 customers affected.

– More than 4,800 Dominion Energy workers along with 900 mutual aid workers engaged in restoration effort.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.83 percent and weekly performance of 1.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, D reached to a volume of 3945762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dominion Energy Inc. [D]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $83.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Dominion Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $88 to $92, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Outperform rating on D stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

D stock trade performance evaluation

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.01. With this latest performance, D shares gained by 6.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.85 for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.85, while it was recorded at 78.54 for the last single week of trading, and 76.24 for the last 200 days.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dominion Energy Inc. [D] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.51 and a Gross Margin at +61.03. Dominion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.44.

Return on Total Capital for D is now 6.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dominion Energy Inc. [D] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.03. Additionally, D Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dominion Energy Inc. [D] managed to generate an average of $85,376 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Dominion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dominion Energy Inc. [D] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc. go to 7.20%.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42,707 million, or 68.60% of D stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,658,334, which is approximately 0.554% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 52,331,761 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.09 billion in D stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.3 billion in D stock with ownership of nearly 3.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dominion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 631 institutional holders increased their position in Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE:D] by around 32,312,714 shares. Additionally, 635 investors decreased positions by around 20,226,631 shares, while 222 investors held positions by with 494,284,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 546,823,545 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. D stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,310,987 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 1,746,777 shares during the same period.