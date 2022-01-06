Wall Street Analyst Initiated Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE: FIS] closed the trading session at $114.51 on 01/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $113.353, while the highest price level was $115.66. The company report on December 17, 2021 that FIS Cleared Derivatives Suite Named Post-Trade System of the Year by FOW.

Key facts:.

FIS won first place for the FIS Cleared Derivatives Suite at the FOW International Awards 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.91 percent and weekly performance of 4.78 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.16M shares, FIS reached to a volume of 5676910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIS shares is $148.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $142, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on FIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is set at 3.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIS in the course of the last twelve months was 18.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

FIS stock trade performance evaluation

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.78. With this latest performance, FIS shares gained by 10.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.56 for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.33, while it was recorded at 111.36 for the last single week of trading, and 132.01 for the last 200 days.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. go to 15.04%.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $62,240 million, or 91.80% of FIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 52,872,604, which is approximately 3.833% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,868,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.57 billion in FIS stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.47 billion in FIS stock with ownership of nearly 20.6% of the company’s market capitalization.

517 institutional holders increased their position in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE:FIS] by around 42,184,078 shares. Additionally, 499 investors decreased positions by around 49,107,536 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 455,246,178 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 546,537,792 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIS stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,941,110 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 9,694,261 shares during the same period.