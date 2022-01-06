Wall Street Analyst Downgrade BRF S.A. [BRFS]. What else is Wall St. saying

BRF S.A. [NYSE: BRFS] gained 0.76% or 0.03 points to close at $3.96 with a heavy trading volume of 4598808 shares. The company report on June 30, 2021 that BRF announces expiration and final results of its cash tender offer for its 4.875% Senior Notes due 2030.

BRF S.A. (“BRF”) today announces the expiration and final results of its previously announced offer to purchase for cash for up to the Maximum Amount (as defined below) of Total Consideration (as defined below) of the outstanding 4.875% Senior Notes due 2030 (“Notes”) issued by BRF (the “Offer”).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Offer was made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated June 2, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”). This press release is qualified in its entirety by the previously announced modification to the Offer and the Offer to Purchase. Capitalized terms used but not otherwise defined herein have the meanings ascribed to them in the Offer to Purchase.

It opened the trading session at $4.11, the shares rose to $4.22 and dropped to $3.955, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BRFS points out that the company has recorded -20.64% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, BRFS reached to a volume of 4598808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BRF S.A. [BRFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRFS shares is $5.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRFS stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for BRF S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for BRF S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BRF S.A. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRFS in the course of the last twelve months was 42.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for BRFS stock

BRF S.A. [BRFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.02. With this latest performance, BRFS shares gained by 7.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.14 for BRF S.A. [BRFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.90, while it was recorded at 4.03 for the last single week of trading, and 4.51 for the last 200 days.

BRF S.A. [BRFS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BRF S.A. [BRFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.14 and a Gross Margin at +22.20. BRF S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.56.

Return on Total Capital for BRFS is now 10.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BRF S.A. [BRFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 290.49. Additionally, BRFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 273.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.09.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.BRF S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

BRF S.A. [BRFS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRF S.A. go to -4.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BRF S.A. [BRFS]

There are presently around $241 million, or 8.00% of BRFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRFS stocks are: WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN with ownership of 26,793,429, which is approximately 0.688% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 9,292,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.52 million in BRFS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $14.62 million in BRFS stock with ownership of nearly 4.133% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BRF S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in BRF S.A. [NYSE:BRFS] by around 5,088,609 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 11,530,461 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 44,715,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,334,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRFS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,015,550 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,866,435 shares during the same period.