Vroom Inc. [VRM] Is Currently -10.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ: VRM] loss -10.60% on the last trading session, reaching $9.78 price per share at the time. The company report on December 20, 2021 that Online Automotive Retailer Vroom Announces Amendment of Floorplan Commitment from Ally Financial.

Amendment Increases Line of Credit to $700 million.

Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq:VRM), a leading ecommerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles (the “Company”), today announced an amendment to its inventory financing agreement with Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY), a leading digital financial services company, to increase the line of credit to $700 million, up from $450 million previously.

Vroom Inc. represents 136.77 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.38 billion with the latest information. VRM stock price has been found in the range of $9.71 to $11.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, VRM reached a trading volume of 5102156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vroom Inc. [VRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRM shares is $36.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vroom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $54 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Vroom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on VRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vroom Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.41.

Trading performance analysis for VRM stock

Vroom Inc. [VRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.12. With this latest performance, VRM shares dropped by -27.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.10 for Vroom Inc. [VRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.90, while it was recorded at 10.76 for the last single week of trading, and 30.23 for the last 200 days.

Vroom Inc. [VRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vroom Inc. [VRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.15 and a Gross Margin at +4.93. Vroom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.94.

Return on Total Capital for VRM is now -17.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vroom Inc. [VRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.31. Additionally, VRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vroom Inc. [VRM] managed to generate an average of -$214,829 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Vroom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vroom Inc. [VRM]

There are presently around $1,451 million, or 97.00% of VRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,933,521, which is approximately 15.874% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 11,835,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.48 million in VRM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $111.36 million in VRM stock with ownership of nearly 20.363% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vroom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ:VRM] by around 19,467,929 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 19,269,771 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 93,880,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,618,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRM stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,948,647 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,914,036 shares during the same period.