Unity Software Inc. [U] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $185

Unity Software Inc. [NYSE: U] traded at a low on 01/04/22, posting a -6.43 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $129.73. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Unity Ads Now Offers Access to Meta Audience Network Through Unity Mediation.

Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today announced the availability of Meta Audience Network for in-app bidding access in Unity Mediation, available within Unity Ads. With this integration, publishers get self-serve and streamlined access to a premium demand source, making it quicker and easier to maximize their revenue. Meta Audience Network is the latest addition to Unity Mediation, solutions that give developers access to the most comprehensive demand, with over 60+ ad ecosystem partners as well as enhanced tools to set pricing strategies, bid competitively, and maximize overall ad fill.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5680088 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Unity Software Inc. stands at 5.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.56%.

The market cap for U stock reached $38.69 billion, with 283.71 million shares outstanding and 260.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.21M shares, U reached a trading volume of 5680088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Unity Software Inc. [U]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for U shares is $173.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on U stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Unity Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $152 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Unity Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $120 to $130, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on U stock. On November 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for U shares from 160 to 185.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unity Software Inc. is set at 9.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for U stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.29.

How has U stock performed recently?

Unity Software Inc. [U] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.61. With this latest performance, U shares dropped by -11.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for U stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.98 for Unity Software Inc. [U]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.99, while it was recorded at 140.37 for the last single week of trading, and 122.42 for the last 200 days.

Unity Software Inc. [U]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Unity Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Insider trade positions for Unity Software Inc. [U]

There are presently around $28,168 million, or 68.70% of U stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of U stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 40,779,493, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; SC US (TTGP), LTD., holding 25,957,479 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.6 billion in U stocks shares; and SC XII MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.51 billion in U stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

282 institutional holders increased their position in Unity Software Inc. [NYSE:U] by around 31,703,406 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 10,684,387 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 160,771,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,158,913 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. U stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,524,282 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,295,153 shares during the same period.