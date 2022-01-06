UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] Revenue clocked in at $279.32 billion, down -2.48% YTD: What’s Next?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] loss -0.25% on the last trading session, reaching $489.69 price per share at the time. The company report on December 21, 2021 that UnitedHealth Group Announces Earnings Release Date.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, before the market opens, and will host a teleconference at 8:45 a.m. ET to discuss the results with analysts and investors. This call will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site (www.unitedhealthgroup.com). The replay will be available through February 2 on the web site or by dialing 1-888-203-1112, Confirmation Code: 2633828.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated represents 943.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $463.32 billion with the latest information. UNH stock price has been found in the range of $489.69 to $497.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, UNH reached a trading volume of 3821998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $498.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $478, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on UNH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 8.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 26.04.

Trading performance analysis for UNH stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.14. With this latest performance, UNH shares gained by 6.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.10 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 467.76, while it was recorded at 497.89 for the last single week of trading, and 421.62 for the last 200 days.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 14.17%.

An analysis of insider ownership at UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

There are presently around $400,642 million, or 89.20% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 79,168,051, which is approximately 0.765% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,706,545 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.22 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $23.61 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly -4.664% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,360 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 21,516,937 shares. Additionally, 944 investors decreased positions by around 20,468,426 shares, while 353 investors held positions by with 774,153,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 816,138,420 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,573,720 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 3,128,733 shares during the same period.