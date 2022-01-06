TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] is -4.29% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GLG] loss -17.14% or -0.08 points to close at $0.40 with a heavy trading volume of 7233387 shares. The company report on December 22, 2021 that TD Holdings, Inc. Announces New Strategic Alliance to Develop Intelligent Automobile System Business.

TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the “Company”), a commodities trading service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement (the “Agreement”) on December 20, 2021 with Shanghai Eagsen Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (“Eagsen”), a leading company engaging in research and development (“R&D”) of automotive informatization and intelligence.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company and Eagsen agree to jointly develop the intelligent automobile system and digital cloud warehouse business. Eagsen agrees to provide consulting support for the development of an intelligent automobile system by leveraging its automobile communication technologies while the Company provides the necessary funding for its development. The intellectual properties developed through the cooperation shall be jointly owned by both parties. Both parties agree to consider expanding their cooperation further by utilizing the financing advantages of the Company as a U.S.-listed company. The parties plan to enter into a definitive agreement with details of the cooperation in the future.

It opened the trading session at $0.475, the shares rose to $0.5025 and dropped to $0.39, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GLG points out that the company has recorded -52.48% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, GLG reached to a volume of 7233387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for TD Holdings Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21.

Trading performance analysis for GLG stock

TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.92. With this latest performance, GLG shares dropped by -10.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.31 for TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5361, while it was recorded at 0.4318 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8832 for the last 200 days.

TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.10 and a Gross Margin at +11.01. TD Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.49.

Return on Total Capital for GLG is now 0.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.94. Additionally, GLG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] managed to generate an average of -$96,014 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.

An analysis of insider ownership at TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of GLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLG stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 91,597, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 27.69% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 88,368 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42000.0 in GLG stocks shares; and SIGMA PLANNING CORP, currently with $14000.0 in GLG stock with ownership of nearly 3.571% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TD Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in TD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GLG] by around 147,133 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 467,398 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 313,967 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 300,564 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLG stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 138,553 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 393,474 shares during the same period.