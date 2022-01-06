RBC Capital Mkts lifts ING Groep N.V. [ING] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ING Groep N.V. [NYSE: ING] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.35% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.53%. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Progress on share buyback programme.

ING announced today that, in line with the launch of its €1,744 million share buyback programme announced on 1 October 2021, the company has repurchased 1,383 shares during the week of 27 December 2021 up to and including 31 December 2021.

Over the last 12 months, ING stock rose by 41.54%. The one-year ING Groep N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.3. The average equity rating for ING stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $56.27 billion, with 3.90 billion shares outstanding and 3.90 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, ING stock reached a trading volume of 3599576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ING Groep N.V. [ING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ING shares is $17.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ING stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for ING Groep N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for ING Groep N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ING Groep N.V. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 81.20.

ING Stock Performance Analysis:

ING Groep N.V. [ING] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.53. With this latest performance, ING shares gained by 2.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.11 for ING Groep N.V. [ING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.41, while it was recorded at 14.12 for the last single week of trading, and 13.63 for the last 200 days.

ING Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING Groep N.V. go to -2.70%.

ING Groep N.V. [ING] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,071 million, or 3.80% of ING stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ING stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 46,377,692, which is approximately 4.984% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 9,575,292 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $137.21 million in ING stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $132.89 million in ING stock with ownership of nearly 14.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

152 institutional holders increased their position in ING Groep N.V. [NYSE:ING] by around 10,894,161 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 3,038,163 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 130,573,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,505,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ING stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,085,799 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 290,658 shares during the same period.