Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] Revenue clocked in at $1.02 billion, down -0.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] price plunged by -3.58 percent to reach at -$0.7. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Issues Annual Corporate Responsibility Report.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) (“Park” or the “Company”) today announced that it has issued its annual Corporate Responsibility (“CR”) Report, detailing the Company’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) performance and initiatives during 2020. The CR Report also includes information on Park’s ESG strategies and approach to risk management.

“During an unprecedented year, I am proud that Park’s business priorities continued to be guided by our steadfast commitment to corporate responsibility,” said Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Park. “Throughout 2020, we continued to improve environmental efficiencies in our portfolio, and we also invested considerable resources in the health, safety and well-being of our associates and guests during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the governance side, we continue to engage with our stakeholders to align our priorities, while our ESG program continues to mature with three dedicated ESG committees. As we look ahead, we are committed to maintaining transparency and engagement, and we look forward to sharing more information about our ESG program with you.”.

A sum of 4771140 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.66M shares. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares reached a high of $19.87 and dropped to a low of $18.70 until finishing in the latest session at $18.84.

The one-year PK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.09. The average equity rating for PK stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25.

PK Stock Performance Analysis:

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.10. With this latest performance, PK shares gained by 5.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.26 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.74, while it was recorded at 19.10 for the last single week of trading, and 19.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] shares currently have an operating margin of -66.20 and a Gross Margin at -53.87. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -169.01.

Return on Total Capital for PK is now -5.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.65. Additionally, PK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] managed to generate an average of -$7,912,088 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,988 million, or 90.20% of PK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,898,041, which is approximately -0.241% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,747,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $522.64 million in PK stocks shares; and PGGM INVESTMENTS, currently with $269.23 million in PK stock with ownership of nearly -33.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK] by around 19,129,018 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 31,960,415 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 153,019,182 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,108,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PK stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,637,783 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,938,107 shares during the same period.