OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] fell -6.44% so far this year. What now?

OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ: OPK] price plunged by -3.64 percent to reach at -$0.17. The company report on January 5, 2022 that OPKO Health to Participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) today announced that management will be participating in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held virtually January 10-13, 2022. Management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors and will be participating in a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, January 12th at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The fireside chat will be webcast live and available for replay in the Investors section of OPKO Health’s website and accessible by clicking here.

A sum of 3636515 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.24M shares. OPKO Health Inc. shares reached a high of $4.7783 and dropped to a low of $4.48 until finishing in the latest session at $4.50.

The one-year OPK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.84. The average equity rating for OPK stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPK shares is $6.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPK stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for OPKO Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2019, representing the official price target for OPKO Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OPKO Health Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPK in the course of the last twelve months was 67.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

OPK Stock Performance Analysis:

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.64. With this latest performance, OPK shares gained by 18.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.09 for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.21, while it was recorded at 4.75 for the last single week of trading, and 3.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into OPKO Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.74 and a Gross Margin at +34.07. OPKO Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.13.

Return on Total Capital for OPK is now 2.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.62. Additionally, OPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] managed to generate an average of $5,805 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.OPKO Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

OPK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPKO Health Inc. go to 12.00%.

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $842 million, or 28.20% of OPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,465,884, which is approximately -0.746% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,825,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $162.64 million in OPK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $109.16 million in OPK stock with ownership of nearly 12.393% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OPKO Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ:OPK] by around 8,160,383 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 15,601,633 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 156,553,231 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,315,247 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPK stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,513,780 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 4,543,556 shares during the same period.