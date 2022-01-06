Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] stock Reiterated by Needham analyst, price target now $64

Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ: NTNX] loss -1.60% on the last trading session, reaching $30.68 price per share at the time. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Ringing in the New Year with Industry Recognition and Awards from 2021.

Company Recognized Across Industry, Company, and Executive Categories.

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced that the company was recognized across various publications and reports for its executive leadership, products, innovation within the industry and customer support throughout 2021.

Nutanix Inc. represents 215.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.72 billion with the latest information. NTNX stock price has been found in the range of $30.44 to $32.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, NTNX reached a trading volume of 3547712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTNX shares is $49.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Nutanix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price from $45 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Nutanix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $61, while Needham kept a Buy rating on NTNX stock. On May 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NTNX shares from 30 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutanix Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.60.

Trading performance analysis for NTNX stock

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.28. With this latest performance, NTNX shares dropped by -5.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.03 for Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.45, while it was recorded at 31.50 for the last single week of trading, and 34.15 for the last 200 days.

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.29 and a Gross Margin at +78.88. Nutanix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.17.

Return on Total Capital for NTNX is now -239.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -441.22. Additionally, NTNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 658.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] managed to generate an average of -$170,109 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Nutanix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]

There are presently around $4,976 million, or 77.50% of NTNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTNX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 31,274,485, which is approximately 2.094% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,537,334 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $640.35 million in NTNX stocks shares; and GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $604.75 million in NTNX stock with ownership of nearly 3.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutanix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ:NTNX] by around 19,218,818 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 15,965,302 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 124,395,256 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,579,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTNX stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,871,556 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,010,850 shares during the same period.