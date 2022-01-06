Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $19

Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE: NLSN] traded at a low on 01/05/22, posting a -4.25 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.48. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Nielsen’s Gracenote and Lucid Group Collaborate to Enhance the In-Car Entertainment Experience.

Gracenote Smart Radio solutions help drive better radio and music experiences in the Lucid Air luxury electric vehicle.

Nielsen’s (NYSE: NLSN) Gracenote, and Lucid Group (NYSE: LCID) have collaborated to bring innovative and intuitive audio features to the ground-breaking Lucid Air luxury electric vehicle. By integrating Gracenote’s Smart Radio data and technology solutions, Lucid’s elegant entertainment interface will seamlessly connect drivers and passengers to audio content from a range of sources to optimize the in-car entertainment experience.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5068353 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nielsen Holdings plc stands at 2.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.47%.

The market cap for NLSN stock reached $7.42 billion, with 358.88 million shares outstanding and 356.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, NLSN reached a trading volume of 5068353 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLSN shares is $26.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Nielsen Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Nielsen Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on NLSN stock. On May 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NLSN shares from 27 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nielsen Holdings plc is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLSN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has NLSN stock performed recently?

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.82. With this latest performance, NLSN shares gained by 1.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.87 for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.66, while it was recorded at 20.84 for the last single week of trading, and 22.94 for the last 200 days.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.62 and a Gross Margin at +42.38. Nielsen Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.10.

Return on Total Capital for NLSN is now 7.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 430.81. Additionally, NLSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 408.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] managed to generate an average of -$140 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Nielsen Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nielsen Holdings plc go to 5.30%.

Insider trade positions for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]

There are presently around $8,000 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,244,759, which is approximately 0.297% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC, holding 35,205,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $753.04 million in NLSN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $695.31 million in NLSN stock with ownership of nearly 0.491% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nielsen Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE:NLSN] by around 46,913,798 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 30,012,937 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 297,070,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 373,996,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLSN stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,130,892 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 18,274,681 shares during the same period.