NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE] is 11.21% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NexGen Energy Ltd. [AMEX: NXE] gained 4.29% on the last trading session, reaching $4.86 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2021 that NexGen Awards Hatch EPCM Contract as Front-End Engineering Design (“FEED”) for the Rook I Project Commences.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (“NexGen” or the “Company”) (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce that the Company has awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction management (“EPCM”) contract for the FEED stage of the Rook I Project to Hatch with work well underway. Hatch is a global leader in project management and engineering with extensive experience delivering mining projects in Saskatchewan and across Canada.

The awarding of the EPCM contract comes at the conclusion of a rigorous and competitive tender process involving multiple globally recognized industry firms. Integrating fully into the owner’s team, Hatch is responsible for providing NexGen with engineering, procurement, and execution planning services, along with supporting overall project management.

NexGen Energy Ltd. represents 472.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.86 billion with the latest information. NXE stock price has been found in the range of $4.81 to $5.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, NXE reached a trading volume of 6849019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for NexGen Energy Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NexGen Energy Ltd. is set at 0.30 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for NXE stock

NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.98. With this latest performance, NXE shares gained by 9.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.75 for NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.97, while it was recorded at 4.58 for the last single week of trading, and 4.58 for the last 200 days.

NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for NXE is now -7.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 244.97. Additionally, NXE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 244.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE] managed to generate an average of -$3,432,132 per employee.NexGen Energy Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.00 and a Current Ratio set at 16.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE]

There are presently around $448 million, or 22.81% of NXE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXE stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 15,418,240, which is approximately 61.155% of the company’s market cap and around 16.15% of the total institutional ownership; L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD, holding 9,871,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.0 million in NXE stocks shares; and EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC, currently with $26.15 million in NXE stock with ownership of nearly 21.224% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NexGen Energy Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in NexGen Energy Ltd. [AMEX:NXE] by around 21,241,164 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 12,012,030 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 62,873,705 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,126,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXE stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,673,209 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 4,092,490 shares during the same period.